Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $295.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.