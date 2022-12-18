Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $251.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.29.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.