Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

