Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Foot Locker worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

