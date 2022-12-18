Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 331 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

