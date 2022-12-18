Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 429 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 427,957 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $26.30 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

