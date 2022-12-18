Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 48,930 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,930 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Barclays raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

IONS opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.14 and a beta of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

