Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.