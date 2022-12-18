Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -1,875.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of -379.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
