Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -1,875.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of -379.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

