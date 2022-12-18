Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

