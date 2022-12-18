Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 613.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.