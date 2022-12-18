Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 79,514 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 21,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 7,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

