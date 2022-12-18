Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,656.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

