Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,282,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 8,126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,549.4 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
About Haier Smart Home
Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.
