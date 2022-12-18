Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HE opened at $40.22 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

