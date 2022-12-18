Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

