High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

PCF opened at $6.64 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

