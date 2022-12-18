High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
PCF opened at $6.64 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.