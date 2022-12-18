Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.