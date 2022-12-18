Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $115,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MetLife by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in MetLife by 380.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

