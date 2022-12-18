Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

