Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

