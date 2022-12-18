Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $105,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 3.9 %

General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

