Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $123,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.