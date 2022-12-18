IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,177 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,772 shares of company stock worth $84,425,423. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

ABNB stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

