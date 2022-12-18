IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 71 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $443.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.15 and a 200-day moving average of $436.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

