IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

