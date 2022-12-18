IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

