IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,096 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

ATVI stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

