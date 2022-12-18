IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,956 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

