IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,659 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

