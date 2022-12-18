IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 712 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $385.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

