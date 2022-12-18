IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.55 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

