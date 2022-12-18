IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:A opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.27.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

