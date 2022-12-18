IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 51.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 99.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $280.29 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.