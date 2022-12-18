IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

