IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

