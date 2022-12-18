IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

