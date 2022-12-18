IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

