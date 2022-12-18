IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

