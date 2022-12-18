IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,468 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

