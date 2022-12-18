IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 650 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

