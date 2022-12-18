IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,431 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

