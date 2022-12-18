IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

