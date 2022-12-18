IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 54.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

