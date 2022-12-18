IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $372.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.79.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

