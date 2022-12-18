Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 183.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

