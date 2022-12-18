Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.