Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

