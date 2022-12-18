IMPACTfolio LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 182,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

