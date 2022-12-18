Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,306,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 7,034,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 750.7 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.24 on Friday. Innovent Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.
About Innovent Biologics
